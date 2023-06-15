Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $457.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 73,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

