Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $490.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

NFLX stock opened at $440.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $168.53 and a 12-month high of $447.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

