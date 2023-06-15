Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

