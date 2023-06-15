Contrasting MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.36%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 46.70% 22.95% 12.00% Magnachip Semiconductor -13.43% -4.64% -3.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.51 $439.95 million $4.58 13.54 Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 1.38 -$8.04 million ($0.87) -12.64

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

