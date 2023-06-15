Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EMN opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
