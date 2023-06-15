Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

