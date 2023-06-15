Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

