Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,527,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

