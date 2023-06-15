Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

