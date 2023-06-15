StockNews.com Downgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

FLO stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

