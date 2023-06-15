Tigress Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRC has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Analysts expect that BRC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BRC by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

