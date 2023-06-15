Tigress Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

BRC Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRC has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Analysts expect that BRC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BRC by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile



BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

