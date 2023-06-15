Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $137.76. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

