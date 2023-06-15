AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the May 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of AGRI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.