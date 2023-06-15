AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the May 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AGRI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

