AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

AGNCM stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.