Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

AXTA opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

