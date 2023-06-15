Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 64.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

