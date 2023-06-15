Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Grows By 71.4%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of AFRIW stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.