Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 1,815 put options.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

