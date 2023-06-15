Comparing Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Japan Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Real Estate Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Japan Real Estate Investment.

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties 19.47% 6.56% 2.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $828.93 million 2.86 $159.06 million $1.51 14.89

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Japan Real Estate Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

(Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.