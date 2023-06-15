Comparing Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Driven Brands and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Driven Brands presently has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%. Allego has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 140.68%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands 1.81% 11.33% 2.92% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Driven Brands and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Driven Brands and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.13 billion 2.07 $43.19 million $0.22 119.55 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Volatility & Risk

Driven Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Allego on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands



Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as provides training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the Take 5 Oil Change, IMO, CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Meineke, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 4,412 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Allego



Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

