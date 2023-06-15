Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) versus Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Head-To-Head Review

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) and Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Skyworth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sonos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -1.21% -3.29% -1.71% Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonos and Skyworth Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.75 billion 1.15 $67.38 million ($0.17) -92.35 Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworth Group. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.6% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sonos and Skyworth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 0 2 0 0 2.00 Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Skyworth Group.

Summary

Skyworth Group beats Sonos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Skyworth Group

(Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential use, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.