Head-To-Head Analysis: Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexus Industrial REIT and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Extra Space Storage 1 5 4 1 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 84.48%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $172.11, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A ($0.20) -31.75 Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.06 $860.69 million $6.36 22.53

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 68,004,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 19,862,000 Units.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.