Head-To-Head Contrast: GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) & Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) and GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stericycle and GreenShift, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 2 0 0 2.00 GreenShift 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Stericycle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than GreenShift.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle 2.99% 8.58% 3.83% GreenShift N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Stericycle and GreenShift’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.1% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GreenShift shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and GreenShift’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.70 billion 1.61 $56.00 million $0.88 53.61 GreenShift N/A N/A N/A $0.00 521.88

Stericycle has higher revenue and earnings than GreenShift. Stericycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenShift, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stericycle beats GreenShift on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, physician and dental clinics, surgery centers, veterinary clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, and home health organizations etc.; retailers and manufacturers; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Biodiesel production and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E. Kreisler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

