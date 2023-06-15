Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) versus TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Head to Head Review

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $5.45, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $11.47 million 0.89 $740,000.00 N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.02 billion N/A -$135.61 million ($0.21) -30.05

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -13.30% -3.54% -2.85%

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies. The B2C segment provides online training and examination preparation services directly to students for a fee. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

