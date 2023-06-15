Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

