Analyzing ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) & PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECN Capital and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECN Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00 PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

ECN Capital currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 105.72%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given ECN Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $1.99 billion 1.74 $475.51 million $6.02 11.52

This table compares ECN Capital and PennyMac Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

Profitability

This table compares ECN Capital and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services 20.37% 9.86% 2.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats ECN Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, response to customer inquiries, accounting for principal and interest, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent borrowers, and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

