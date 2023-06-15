Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $45.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Appian Stock Down 2.6 %

Appian stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Appian by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Appian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Appian by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

