Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Head to Head Review

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crocs and Puma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 5 5 0 2.50 Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Puma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $3.78 billion 1.88 $540.16 million $9.89 11.60 Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -17.52

This table compares Crocs and Puma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 16.33% 98.41% 15.71% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats Puma on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

