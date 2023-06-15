Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

BEP opened at $29.82 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

