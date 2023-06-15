Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
Several research firms recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
BEP opened at $29.82 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.