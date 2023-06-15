Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 330.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.