Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $63.93

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

