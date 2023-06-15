Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

