Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.05.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $447.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.76. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.