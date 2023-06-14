Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

