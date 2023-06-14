Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $1.58 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.