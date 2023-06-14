Alight Capital Management LP Invests $1.47 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

