Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

