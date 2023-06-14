Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.62. The stock has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.32.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

