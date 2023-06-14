Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

