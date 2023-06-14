Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

