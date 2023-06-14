AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.32.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

