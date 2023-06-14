Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

