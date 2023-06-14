Oracle Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

