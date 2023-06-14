CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after buying an additional 1,075,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

