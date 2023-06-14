Alight Capital Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.33.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

