Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $730,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

NASDAQ:META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

