Ancient Art L.P. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 10.6% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

