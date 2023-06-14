Archon Partners LLC Invests $9.15 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,313,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,214,702,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

