Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

