Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $401.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $401.85. The company has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

