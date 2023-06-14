Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.